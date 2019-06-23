Military action against Iran is still an option: US President

Washington: Washington is still considering military action against Tehran for downing its unmanned military drone aircraft, according to reports.

The US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the use of force is “always on the table until we get this solved.”

The US had planned a military strike on Iran. But, Trump aborted the attack when he learnt that the projected death toll from the planned strike in Iran would be 150.

Iran on Saturday said that it would retaliate firmly to any threat by Washington. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said: “We don’t seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land, and waters.”

The US had reportedly identified three sites to target Iran’s S-125 Neva/Pechora surface-to-air missile system, which it believed was used to target its USD 110 million worth RQ-4 Global Hawk drone.

The Iranian officials claimed the country used its ‘3rd Khordad’ air defence system to destroy the surveillance drone.

Tension between the two countries escalated after attacks on commercial ships in the Gulf of Oman for which the US has blamed Iran. The international community has, however, remained divided on Tehran’s involvement in the attacks.