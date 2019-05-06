Militants lob grenade at polling station in J&K

Srinagar: Grenade attack on a polling station in Pulwama in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday has created panic among voters.

According to reports, militants lobbed a grenade at Rohmoo polling station in Pulwama but there were no reports of any casualties in the blast.

Police officials said security forces have cordoned off the area following the blast.

This was the first militant attack on a polling station in this Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said voting is being held in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which also includes Anantnag and Kulgam districts as well.

The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.

According to reports, there are 18 candidates in the fray for Anantnag constituency including PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti.