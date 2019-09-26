Miley Cyrus’s Obsessed Fan Arrested at Her Concert After Terrifying Threats

Las Vegas: A crazed fan who said his “life’s mission” was to impregnate singer Miley Cyrus has been arrested at one of her concerts at the iHeartRadio show in Las Vegas.

As per reports, the singer’s bodyguards detained him and called the police. He ended up being arrested on a “felony charge of making threats” and is still in custody as of September 24.

The delusional fan, named David Rumsey, had made disturbing threats to the singer and was already featured on Miley’s security’s ‘watch list’.

He reportedly sent messages which included plans for the pair to “party it up with 2pac, biggie, Prince, Michael Jackson and all those we lost”

The singer’s security managed to nab him after his pictures were distributed among the security team inside the concert venue.

The police were called to the scene, and Rumsey was booked at the Clark County Jail. A bail of $100,000 was also set.

Despite the incident, Cyrus still had a successful show. The artist played a number of her songs, including “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” “Wrecking Ball” and “Mother’s Daughter.”