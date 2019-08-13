Miley Cyrus spotted making out with a woman post-split with Liam Hemsworth

Rome: Miley Cyrus and her Aussie actor husband Liam Hemsworth have split after just seven months of marriage and days after parting ways the former was photographed kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter in Italy.

Carter also recently announced her split from husband Brody Jenner.

The pair, who were at the poolside in photos, have been friends since long and are said to be “just having fun” together. It has been revealed that they are not in a traditional relationship.

Over the last week, Carter, Cyrus and her older sister Brandi have been documenting their Italian getaway on social media.

Miley, who identifies as pansexual, said in her statement that she and Liam are ‘ever-evolving’ and ‘changing’ as individuals, insisting that they will remain ‘dedicated parents to all of their animals’.

They were married in a secret wedding on December 23, 2018, with their family and friends at their home in Tennessee.

Liam took to Instagram recently and said, “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”