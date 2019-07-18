Migrant labourers rescued in Nabarangpur

Migrant labourers rescued
Nabarangpur: As many as 12 migrant labourers including seven women were rescued by Nabarangpur town police late on Wednesday night.

Reportedly, the rescued workers belonged to the Umerkote area in Tentulikhunta block and Kalahandi district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police party intercepted a bus en route to Vishakhapatnam from Umerkote and rescued the labourers along with three minors.

The labourers were being trafficked to Tripura and Chennai.

Officials also arrested two middlemen for allegedly being involved in the illegal activity. A probe has also been initiated into the mater, sources said.

