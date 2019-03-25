Middleman Rajiv Saxena turns approver in AgustaWestland case

New Delhi: The CBI special court allowed the middleman Rajiv Saxena to turn approver in the probe that will lead to unraveling the bribe in VVIP chopper deal.

Saxena has maintained that he had a minimal role in the VVIP chopper scam. He said he was only acting as a front for another beneficiary in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar also allowed the plea of Dubai-based businessman, Saxena, seeking a pardon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) backed his application.

His has given application to be an important witness in the case, news agencies said.

The alleged middleman was arrested by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) security agencies from his Dubai residence on January 30.

He was extradited to India on the same night.

The middleman had earlier recorded his statement on March 6 in an in-chamber proceedings.