Mid-winter waterfowl census in Hirakud reservoir shows rising numbers

Sambalpur: The mid-winter waterfowl census conducted in Hirakud reservoir on January 6 showed an increased number of migratory birds as compared to last year’s count.

According to reports, the wildlife teams spotted a total of 92 bird species and around 1,45,946 avian guests in Hirakud (WL) Division and forest divisions of Sambalpur & Jharsuguda, during the annual census drive.

In 2018, a total of 82 bird species and around 1,36,835 migratory birds were spotted in Hirakud reservoir. In comparison to last year’s data, the recently conducted census showed a marginal increase in the head count of avian species during the winter season.

Reportedly, the bird census was conducted in the entire reservoir area which was divided into 21 sectors, and each sector was covered by one team. All the sectors were covered by the 21 teams simultaneously.

Apart from forest department staff, a total of 68 persons including representatives from various NGOs, students from OUAT and Utakl University participated in the bird census.

As per reports, the wildlife observing teams spotted mostly Lesser Whistling Duck (32,670), Common Coot (16978), Common Pochard (12514), Red Crested Pochard (11,528) and Tufted Duck (9,966).

Here are some mesmerizing pictures of the avian guests at Hirakud reservoir:

Flocks of migratory birds at Hirakud reservoir.