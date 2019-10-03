Microsoft launches Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Pro X

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: The Microsoft has launched the Surface Neo and Surface Duo foldable devices at its surface event on Wednesday and also the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X.  These are Windows 10-powered computing devices that will start shipping in October.

The company unveiled the Surface Neo. It runs a new version of Windows called Windows 10X and is expected to come at the end of 2020. It is two 9-inch tablets put together into a dual-screen machine so it looks like a notebook.

The Surface Duo stole the show and rightly so as it comes after years of rumours that Microsoft was building a Surface Phone. But the Surface Duo is quite different from what everyone expected to see. It’s not a typical smartphone, but rather a miniaturised version of the Surface Neo. The design philosophy is largely the same – it gets two screens attached with a hinge design, allowing you to fold the device like a book.

Surface Laptop 3

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 comes with the latest 10th-generation quad-core processors from Intel, while the 15-inch model comes with a custom AMD Ryzen 7 processor, or as Microsoft calls it, “Ryzen 7 Surface Edition”.

Surface Pro 7

Microsoft has updated its Surface Pro 6 tablet with the Surface Pro 7. Like the Surface Laptop 3, it finally gets a much-requested USB Type-C port. Inside, there is an option of tenth-generation Intel Core CPUs and storage options that run from a 128GB SSD through to 1TB.

Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X is similar to the Surface Pro 7 in that it is a tablet that comes with a detachable keyboard. Unlike the Pro 7 that is powered by an Intel processor, the Surface Pro X runs on a Qualcomm chipset, called Surface Q1. It sports a 13-inch display with slim bezels and a weight that’s under 800 grams. The Pro X also gets a Type-C port and support for a stylus. The Surface Pro X starts at USD 999 (approx Rs 71,000) and will be available from November 5.

