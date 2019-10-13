Microsoft Keyboards To Come With New Office, Emoji Keys

San Francisco: Microsoft is planning to launch a new Ergonomic and a slim Bluetooth keyboard for Office and Windows 10s emoji menu.

As per reports, the Microsoft Ergonomic keyboard is priced at $59.99, and includes a fabric palm rest and is wired to a PC via a USB port. Microsoft’s smaller Bluetooth keyboard is priced at $49.99, and it has Bluetooth 5.0 support with up to three years of battery life.

The Ergonomic keyboard is a split keyboard and houses and a range of shortcut keys including media controls. It is compatible with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10, but the Office and emoji keys won’t work without Windows 10, informed sources.