Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s father BN Yugandhar passes away

Hyderabad: Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella’s father and former IAS officer BN Yugandhar breathed his last at his residence in Banjara Hills here on Friday. He was 80.

BN Yugandhar hailing from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh was an IAS officer of 1962-batch. He held many key positions both in undivided Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre.

Yugandhar was the top bureaucrat in the Rural Development Ministry when PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

He also served as Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration from 1988 to 1993.

Yugandar, who is remembered by his contemporaries as an upright officer with strong left leaning, was a Planning Commission member during United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-I government (2004-09).