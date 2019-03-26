Miami Open: Simona Halep beats Venus Williams to reach quarter-final

Florida: World No. 3 Simona Halep entered the Miami Open quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Venus Williams on Monday.

This is the for the fourth time when she reached the quarterfinals in the last five years.

Halep reeled off the first three games, winning nine points in a row in one stretch, to build a quick double-break lead. However, Venus got one of the breaks back and held to close the gap to 3-2, but Halep eventually picked the first set.

After the two players traded holds in the first two games of the second set, Halep clinched 12 of 13 points to go from 1-1 to 4-1.

Venus with some heavy resistance in the final game earned a breakpoint. But, Halep fought back and wrapped the match with a victory after an hour and 21 minutes.