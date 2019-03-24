Miami Open: Roger Federer beats Radu Albot, advances to third round

Florida: Roger Federer outclassed Radu Albot with 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 scoreline and entered the third round of the WTA Miami Open on Saturday.

After dropping the first set, Federer broke Albot while leading 6-5 in the second with a backhand volley winner.

However, Albot could not convert a break point in the deciding set tied a 3-3, and the Swiss took command from there to wrap up a match that lasted two hours and 10 minutes.

Federer smashed 14 aces and broke Albot twice to advance to the third round but it was far from plain sailing for the 37-year-old against the world number 46.

Three-times Miami champion Federer finished with 38 winners but had to overcome 41 unforced errors to defeat Albot.