MHA section officer arrested for offering Rs 16 lakh bribe to CBI officer

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Section Officer posted in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and another person for offering a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to a CBI officer.

The CBI had registered a case on a complaint received from the CBI officer alleging therein that the Section Officer, Dheeraj Kumar Singh, and a private person offered him a bribe of Rs Two crore in lieu of his help in settling a Preliminary Enquiry, being dealt in CBI.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the Section Officer of MHA and a co-accused (private person) while delivering illegal gratification of Rs 16 lakh to the CBI officer. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

Both the arrested accused will be produced today in the Designated Court at Delhi.

The CBI also advised the public not to attempt to settle any investigation matters with the CBI by using influence and also not to be allured by services of middlemen who may offer to settle cases with the agency.