MeToo movement should not be trivialised: Minissha Lamba

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba has said that the #MeToo movement should not be trivialised and that women should stand by each other in solidarity.

While replying to a question put by a fan on Twitter the actress replied: “I don’t think the #MeToo movement should be trivialised. Women need to stand by other women in solidarity. It’s natural for it to garner publicity because this is the first time in human history where women are calling out their abusers.”

Another user asked between Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan or someone else — who is the most charming Bollywood actor for her?, Minissha said, “It’s a very unfair question.. They have their individual charm.. Which makes them three unique superstars of this industry…? Its because they have their USP, that they are such huge global stars”.

The actress revealed her take on the #MeToo movement in the social media response where she was asked on her post: “Happy Sunday-ING.. Fancy a chat? Ask away.. Jokes, banter.. All in good taste welcome… Simply #AskMinissha in your questions/tweets”.

