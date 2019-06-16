Met predicts thunderstorm, rainfall for six more dists in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for six more districts of Odisha till 7.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri and Gajapati districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph, and with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to continue at some places over these districts between 4.30 PM and 7:30 PM today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

