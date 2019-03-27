Met predicts thunderstorm, lightning for three Odisha districts

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Met predicts thunderstorm, lightning for three Odisha districts
21

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for three districts of Odisha till 7.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Rayagada, Koraput and Gajapati districts.

Related Posts

BJD fields Arup Patnaik from Bhubaneswar, Anubhav Mohanty…

Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Odisha in April

Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Prabhat Biswal not to contest 2019…

“Latest satellite image indicates that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm,” the Met office said in a release.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.