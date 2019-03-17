Met predicts nor’wester rain in Odisha for next five days

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of north and southern Odisha will experience nor’wester rain for five days starting from today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Chhattisgarh now lies over Vidarbha and neighborhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level,” the IMD regional centre said in a bulletin.

Under its impact, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at many places over the districts of north Odisha and at a few places over the districts of south Odisha today.

The weather office forecasted that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur today.

Besides, thunder squall with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and thunderstorm with gusty wind and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of north Odisha (Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bargarh, Jharsuguda ) and Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurdha of South Odisha.

On March 18, light to moderate rain or thunder-shower likely to occur at a few places over the districts of north coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and at one or two places over the districts of rest Odisha. In addition, thunderstorm with gusty wind and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of north coastal Odisha (Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara), Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

On March 19, light rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara of Odisha and dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

On March 20, light rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha and Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Gajapati, Rayagada districts of Odisha. Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

On March 21, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at few places over the districts of Odisha. Besides, thunderstorm with gusty wind and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal and Cuttack.

The weatherman further said the minimum temperatures observed appreciably rise over North Coastal Odisha and no large change over rest Odisha. The highest maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius was recorded in Malkangiri while the lowest temperature of 17 degree Celsius was recorded in Sundargarh today.