Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall warning for five dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha till 7.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput and Ganjam districts.

“Light to moderate thunderstorm and lightning with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 KMPH and light rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.