Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for these Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 14 districts of Odisha till 11:00 PM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Mayurbhanj ,Balasore, Keonjhargarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Nabarangapur, Bhadrak and Rayagada.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj ,Balasore, Keonjhargarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, NaBarangapur and Bhadrak and likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Rayagada between 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm today.”the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.