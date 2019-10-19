Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for these Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha till 8:30 PM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Rayagada, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj and likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Kandhamal between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM”, the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.