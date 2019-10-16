Met issues thunderstorm & rainfall alert for these Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for eight districts of Odisha till 6.30 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda(Including Bhubaneswar), Cuttack, Ganajam, Gajapati, Balasore, Jajpur, Koraput, Malkanagiri districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 3.30 PM and 6.30 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

