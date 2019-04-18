Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for nine Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for nine districts of Odisha till 11 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Angul, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm, lightning and light rainfall with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 KMPH likely to occur at or two places over some parts of these districts between 8 pm and 11 pm today,” latest IMD bulletin said.

Thunderstorm with lightning, rain and gusty wind up to 40 kmph will occur in the areas Hindol-Odapada-Dhenkanal of Dhenkanal district between 09.45 PM and 10.45 PM today, Narasinghapur-Tigiria-Badamba-Athagarh-Cuttack-Banki-Dampada-Barang-Cuttack Sadar of Cuttack district between 09.45 PM and 11 PM and Khurda-Begunia-Jatni-Bhubaneswar-Balianta-Balipatna between 10.30 and 11.30 PM today.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning, rain and gusty wind up to 50 kmph will occur in the areas Bhanjanagar-Jognathprasad-Belaguntha-Buguda-Aska-Polasara of Ganjam district between 10.0 PM and 11.0 PM today.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.