Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for nine Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for nine districts of Odisha till 6.45 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Nabarangpur, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Angul, Deongarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 3.45 pm and 6.45 pm,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

The weatherman also predicted that thunderstorm with lightning, rain and gusty wind 50 kmph will occur in Sorada-Dharakote-Aska-Sergarh-Kabisuryanagah-Purusotampur-Hinjlicut-Sankhemundi-Digapahandi-Kukudahandi-ChikitiRangeilunda-Patrapur of Ganjam district by 5 pm today.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning, rain and gusty wind 40 kmph will occur in Kirimira-Jharsuguda-Laikera-Kolabera of Jharsuguda district and Sundergarh-Tangarpali-Hemgiri of Sundergarh district by 5 pm today.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.