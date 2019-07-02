Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for five more districts

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
rainfall alert
Representational Image
10

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five more districts of Odisha till 11 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.

Related Posts

Workers climb atop Jaya-Vijaya idols of Jagannath temple,…

Mahendragiri in Odisha to be developed under Swadesh Darshan…

Viral TikTok video: Malkangiri CDMO bans entry of mobile…

“Thundershower with lightning and moderate spell of rainfall are likely to occur at a few places over these districts between 8 pm and 11 pm today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.