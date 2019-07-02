Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for five more districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five more districts of Odisha till 11 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.

“Thundershower with lightning and moderate spell of rainfall are likely to occur at a few places over these districts between 8 pm and 11 pm today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.