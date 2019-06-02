Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 5 Odisha dists

Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 10 Odisha dists
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha till 7.30 PM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Nayagarh, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning and light to moderate rainfall with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur over some part of these districts between 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

