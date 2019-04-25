Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 3 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for three districts of Odisha between 2 pm and 5 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm, lightning and moderate rainfall with hail and gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 KMPH, is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 2 PM and 5 PM,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.