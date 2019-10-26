Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 3 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for three districts of Odisha till 11:30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Gajapati, Raygada and Koraput districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Raygada and Koraput till 11;30 pm today”, the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

