Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 17 Odisha dists

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
thunderstorm & rainfall alert
17

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 14 Odisha districts between 11.15 AM to 2.15 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for districts of Balasore, Jajpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Raydada, Bhadrak, Koraput and Kalahandi.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts 11.15 AM to 2.15 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
