Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 15 more districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 15 districts of Odisha till 9 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurda, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Deogarh districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with gusty wind speed 30-40 KMPH and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 6 pm and 9 pm today, the Met said in its afternoon release.