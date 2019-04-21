Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 14 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 14 districts of Odisha till 4.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Koraput, Boudh, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Nuapada.

“Moderate thunderstorm, lightning and moderate rainfall with hail and gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 KMPH, is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.