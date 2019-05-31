Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 13 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 13 districts of Odisha till 11:40 PM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Keonjhar, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Sonepur & Boudh districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning and light rainfall with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts by 11.40 PM today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.