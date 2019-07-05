Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 12 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 12 districts of Odisha till 7 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

“Thundershower with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4 pm and 7 pm today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

