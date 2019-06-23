Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 11 more districts

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued moderate thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 11 districts of Odisha till 11 pm today.

“Light to moderate thunderstorm/lightning moderate rainfall is likely to continue at one or two places over Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Bolangir and likely to occur at one or two places over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Boudh, Kandhamal and Sonepur district between 8 pm and 11 pm,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

