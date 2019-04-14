Met issues thunderstorm, lightning alert for five districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for five districts of Odisha till 9 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Sundergarh, Balasore, Jajpur, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm, lightning and light rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 6 pm and 9 pm today,” the IMD regional office said in its bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.