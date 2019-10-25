Met issues thunderstorm & lightning alert for 12 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for 12 districts of the Odisha till 11:00 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Gajapati, Gajam, Rayagada, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), Puri, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore districts.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at some places over the districts between 9.00 pm and 11:00 pm.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

