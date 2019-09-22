Met issues thunderstorm, lightning alert for 11 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rainfall alert for 11 Odisha districts between 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for districts of Keonjhar, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Ganjam , Koraput, Raygada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Bolangir.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

