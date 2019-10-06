Met issues thunderstorm & lightning alert for 11 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here today issued a thunderstorm and lightning alert for 11 districts of Odisha till 4:15 pm.

The districts for which alert have been issued are Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhargarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhargarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Balangir and likely to occur at Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal between 1:15 pm and 4:15 pm,” The IMD bulletin read.

The weatherman has also cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.