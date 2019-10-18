Met issues thunderstorm and moderate rainfall alert for 14 Odisha dists

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
IMD
7

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued a thunderstorm and moderate rainfall alert for 14 Odisha districts till 7:30 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Nuapara, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam districts.

Related Posts

Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha: Indian Men’s &…

Two Modular OTs, 1 General OT at Capital Hospital Soon

Odisha Governor’s convoy meets with mishap, over six…

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha: Indian Men’s &…

Two Modular OTs, 1 General OT at Capital Hospital Soon

Odisha Governor’s convoy meets with mishap, over six…

1 of 5,371