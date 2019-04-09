Met issues thunderstorm and lightning alert for 9 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued alert for a thunderstorm with lightning in nine districts of Odisha till 12 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, and Jajpur districts.

The Met office also informed that thunderstorm with lightning and light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.