Met issues moderate rainfall & lightning alert for 7 dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Met issues
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre on Friday issued lightning and moderate rain alert for seven districts of Odisha till 7.30 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkanagiri districts.

According to an IMD bulletin, moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkanagiri between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

The latest Doppler weather radar and images indicate that moderate thunderstorm with gusty wind and lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at these places.

