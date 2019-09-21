Met issues moderate rainfall alert for 9 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre on Saturday issued lightning and moderate rain alert for nine districts of Odisha till 8.30 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Jajpur, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkanagiri and Kendrapada districts.

According to an IMD bulletin, Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Jajpur, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh And Khurda and likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkanagiri And Kendrapada between 6:30pm and 8:30 pm.

The latest Doppler weather radar and images indicate that moderate thunderstorm with gusty wind and lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at these places.