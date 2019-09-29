MeT issues lightning alert for coastal & north Odisha dists

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
lightning alert
0

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here on Sunday issued lightning alert for the coastal and north Odisha districts today.

As monsoon is active, several parts of the state will experience light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours, while thunderstorm and lightning warning has been issued for coastal and north Odisha districts, the Met said.

Related Posts

Minor girl gang-raped in Rourkela, 3 arrested

Puri Municipality sanitation workers felicitated

Lightning strike: Youth killed in Angul’s Talcher

Besides, the Met department has also issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts between 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM today.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Minor girl gang-raped in Rourkela, 3 arrested

Puri Municipality sanitation workers felicitated

Lightning strike: Youth killed in Angul’s Talcher

1 of 1,916