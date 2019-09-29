MeT issues lightning alert for coastal & north Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here on Sunday issued lightning alert for the coastal and north Odisha districts today.

As monsoon is active, several parts of the state will experience light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours, while thunderstorm and lightning warning has been issued for coastal and north Odisha districts, the Met said.

Besides, the Met department has also issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts between 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM today.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.