Messi bags record sixth European Golden Shoe

London: Barcelona star Lionel Messi has earned a record-extending sixth – and third consecutive – European Golden Shoe award on Wednesday.

The award is presented to the top goalscorer in league football across Europe, with the Argentine finding the net 36 times last season as Barca retained their La Liga title.

His efforts helped Barca to successfully defend the La Liga title as he claimed the Golden Shoe for the third successive season.

The Argentina superstar was presented with the Golden Shoe at a ceremony in Barcelona, where his sons Thiago and Mateo handed him the latest trophy in a career laden with them.

With six Golden Shoes to his name, Messi has two more than Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award four times, last doing so in 2014-15.

Messi has endured an injury-affected start to the 2019-20 campaign and has scored only once so far this term.