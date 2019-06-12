Mercury soars above 45 degrees Celsius in 6 places; IMD issues heatwave alert

Bhubaneswar: Intense heatwave conditions prevailed across Odisha on Wednesday as the mercury soared above 45 degrees Celsius in six places.

Besides, day temperature hovered above 40 degree Celsius in 9 districts of the state, according to the latest IMD report.

Today, Sambalpur was the hottest place in the state with the mercury reaching 45.6 degree Celsius. The other places which recorded over 45 degrees Celsius are Talcher (45.3), Hirakud (45.2), Sonepur (45.2), Jharsuguda (45), Titlagarh (45).

The Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also reeled under severe heatwave conditions today. While the State Capital recorded 42.5 degree Celsius, the Millennium City recorded 40.5 degree Celsius.

The other Odisha districts which also witnessed a substantial rise in the maximum day temperature today are Sundergarh (44.5), Angul (43.9), Malkangiri (42.6), Bolangir (42.5), Bhawanipatna (41.8), Keonjhar (40.9) and Chandbali (40.8).

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here has issued heatwave warning for 17 districts of the state during the next three days.