Mercury soars above 40 degrees Celsius in different places across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Intense heatwave conditions prevailed across Odisha with no respite as the mercury soared above 40 degrees Celsius in various places yesterday.

The temperature touched 44 degrees Celsius in Titlagarh making it the hottest for the second consecutive day.

Similarly, Bolangir recorded 42 degree Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda (42.2), Angul (41.7) and Sambalpur (41.3).

The Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also reeled under heatwave conditions. While the State Capital recorded 38.2 degree Celsius, the Millennium City recorded 37.6 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here said the heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over some parts of the state for next few days.