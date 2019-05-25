Mercury soars above 40 degrees Celsius in 13 places; IMD issues heatwave alert

Bhubaneswar: Intense heatwave conditions prevailed across Odisha on Saturday as mercury soared above 40 degrees Celsius in 13 places with Titlagarh recording the highest.

The temperature touched 46.5 degrees Celsius in Titlagarh making it the hottest for the second consecutive day. Titlagarh had recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Today, Bolangir recorded 46.3 degree Celsius, followed by Talcher (45.7) Jharsuguda (45.2), Sambalpur (45.2), Angul (40.2), Sonepur (44.8), Hirakud (45.2), Sundergarh (43), Jharsuguda (45.2), Sambalpur (45.2) and Chandbali (40.2).

The Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also reeled under severe heatwave conditions today. While the State Capital recorded 39.5 degree Celsius, the Millennium City recorded 40.5 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here today said the heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over some parts of the state for next few days.

Accordingly, the Met department has issued heatwave alert for Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Nuapada till May 28.