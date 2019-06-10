Mercury soars above 40 degree Celsius in nine places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave continued to prevail in Odisha as mercury soared above 40 degree Celsius in as many as nine places yesterday.

Sambalpur was the hottest place in the state with 43.6 degree Celsius. Similarly, Jharsuguda recorded 42.2 degree Celsius, Hirakud (43.1), Balangir (42), Bhawanipatna (40.5), Titlagarh (42.6), Malkangiri (41) and Sonepur (40.8).

The state capital Bhubaneswar recorded 37.7 degree Celsius while Cuttack registered 36.5 degree Celsius.

Chandbali recorded 38.2 degree Celsius, Gopalpur (32.7), Puri (33.5), Balasore (36.5) and Paradip (32.5).

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Odisha within a few days, according to the prediction of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The forecast came in the backdrop of monsoon making onset over Kerala coast, after a delay of six days.