Mentally unsound man hacks wife to death

Phulbani: A mentally challenged man allegedly hacked his wife to death in Tumudibandh block under Belghar police limits of Kandhamal district.

The shocking incident took place at Batipada village late on Wednesday night. The accused, Basindra Majhi, confessed that he hacked his wife Dahabaladu to death.

The deceased’s brother Ranga Majhi, a resident of Bhandarangi, lodged a complaint in this regard with Belghar police following which the accused was arrested.

A case (11/19) has been registered and SK Khamari is investigating the case.

According to sources, Basindra used to quarrel with his wife. The couple was asleep in a room on Wednesday night while their four children were in another room.

The following morning when the kids called their mother, she did not respond. Later, they found her body lying in a pool of blood in the room.

When asked by their children, Basindra admitted that he axed his wife to death. Later, the police reached the village and sent the body for post-mortem.