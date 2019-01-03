Mentally-ill youth strangles minor sister to death in Puri

Balanga: A mentally-challenged youth allegedly strangulated his 14-year-old sister to death in Haripur village under Balanga police limits of Puri district, the police said today.

According to police, the accused youth, identified as Nilamadhaba Behera (23), picked up a quarrel with his sister, identified as Kuni, while having lunch in the afternoon, yesterday.

In a fit of rage, he strangulated the minor girl to death and subsequently informed the shocking news to his mother, who was busy with household chores in the rear side of their house.

The bereaved mother, identified as Ramani, then hatched a plan to cover up the matter to save her mentally-challenged son.

She informed her parental house about the matter following which her brother and nephew reached the village. Later, they carried the girl’s body on a motorcycle and told the villagers that she was being taken to the Pipili hospital for treatment.

Instead of going to the hospital, the family members reached Nuasaon village where they cladestinely cremated the body on the Bhargavi riverbed and returned home, the police said.

However, this morning the villagers grew suspicious about the incident after Ramani failed to give satisfying answers about Kuni’s health condition and her whereabouts.

They immediately detained the family members and the accused youth, who was trying to escape soon after the incident came to light, and tied him to a pole. On being informed, Balanga Police reached the village and initiated a probe.

Based on the statement of the family member and the accused youth, Balanga police, along with a scientific team, reached the riverbed and collected samples for laboratory tests.

During interrogation, the deceased girl’s mother told the police that her son, who is mentally-challenged, strangulated her younger daughter during a fight. On the other hand, the accused youth has told the police that his sister was killed by his mother and younger brother, sources said.

The investigation into the incident is underway and the actual reason behind the death of the minor girl will come to the fore very soon, Balanga police said.