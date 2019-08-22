Mentally-challenged girl raped, impregnated in Cuttack village

Cuttack: A mentally-challenged girl was allegedly raped following which she is now for months pregnant. The incident has been under Salipur police station limits in Cuttack district. The accused person’s identity yet to be ascertained.

The incident came to light after an FIR was lodged by the girl’s uncle today alleging that the girl was repeatedly raped for the last four months.

The mentally challenged girl is now four months pregnant. She is unable to tell anything about the man who had committed the heinous crime, the complainant said.

As per the allegation by the victim’s family members, the accused might have lured the girl by several ways and established a physical relationship with her following which becomes pregnant.

A case (208/19) in this regard while further investigation into the matter is underway. Besides a manhunt to nab the accused in the case is on, informed a police official adding that the medical examination of the girl was conducted on Thursday.

